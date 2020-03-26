CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Upgraded to Buy at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
TSE CHH traded down C$811,505.85 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.15. 806,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,708. CENTRIC HEALTH has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.
About CENTRIC HEALTH
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.