CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Upgraded to Buy at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TSE CHH traded down C$811,505.85 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.15. 806,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,708. CENTRIC HEALTH has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

About CENTRIC HEALTH

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

