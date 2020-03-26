Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$96.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$116.00 to C$96.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$107.50.

TSE CCA traded down C$1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$89.96. 155,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$84.32 and a 12-month high of C$120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$104.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.20.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$586.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 7.9000005 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

