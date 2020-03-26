Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.56. 2,699,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.97. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,895 shares of company stock valued at $24,174,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

