Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Lowered to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPG. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.39.

CPG stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,724,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.71.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$752.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.101087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

