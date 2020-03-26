Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crew Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Crew Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

CR stock remained flat at $C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$1.36.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.80 million. Analysts predict that Crew Energy will post -0.130625 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,434. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

