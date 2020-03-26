DREP (DREP) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One DREP token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $168,885.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

