Edge Hits One Day Volume of $19,761.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Edge has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $19,761.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, KuCoin and FCoin. Over the last week, Edge has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $333.58 or 0.04937581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00063020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010512 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,112,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, KuCoin, OKEx, FCoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.