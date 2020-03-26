Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down C$0.35 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,104. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.10 and a 52-week high of C$14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.29.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.29 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$452,795.52.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

