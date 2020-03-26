Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.25.

EMA traded up C$1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,398. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. Emera has a 12 month low of C$42.12 and a 12 month high of C$60.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.16.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

