Energi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $724,862.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00022666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Energi has a market cap of $42.01 million and approximately $724,862.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.02561421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 27,436,445 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

