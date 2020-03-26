G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $65.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

GTHX traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.08. 209,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.11. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Analyst Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit