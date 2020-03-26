G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $65.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

GTHX traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.08. 209,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.11. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

