Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $121.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $151.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HON. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.93.

HON traded up $7.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.40. 5,599,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.17. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

