Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 335 ($4.41).

JUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 367 ($4.83) to GBX 262 ($3.45) in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 332.40 ($4.37).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 200 ($2.63). 2,325,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $857.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 353.40.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease purchased 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

