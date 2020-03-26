Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Up 6.7%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s share price was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $17.75, approximately 5,015,491 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,402,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.704 dividend. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.68%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

