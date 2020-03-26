LINKA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $75,333.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One LINKA token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $75,333.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.71 or 0.05065148 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00063496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037072 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003427 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.