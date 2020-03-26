Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,763.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,972 shares of company stock worth $3,739,556 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Logitech International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 698,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,009,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. 577,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.41. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

