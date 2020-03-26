Man Group (LON:EMG) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 155 ($2.04).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Man Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 164.78 ($2.17).

Shares of EMG traded up GBX 8.15 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 127.90 ($1.68). The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Luke Ellis bought 626,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

