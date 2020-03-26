Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is Robecosam AG’s 4th Largest Position

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for 3.7% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.60% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $99,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,751 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.18. 3,799,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,918. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

