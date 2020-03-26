Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.84 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00015025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $82.55 million and approximately $14.84 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.58 or 0.04937581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00063020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010512 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 81,587,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,327,514 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.