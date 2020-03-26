National Bank Financial Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$6.75

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.90.

Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 759,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $700.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.20 and a 1-year high of C$6.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$184.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.50%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$39,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,700. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$580,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock worth $738,072.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

