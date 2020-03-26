National Bank Financial Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$76.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$107.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to an action list buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$99.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$99.83.

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.98. 3,478,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,908. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

In related news, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii purchased 16,500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035,111.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,882,020. Also, Director Ron Farmer purchased 2,500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$91.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$593,450. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,223,736.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

