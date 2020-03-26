NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Lowered to at Royal Bank of Canada

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Compass Point raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 1,513,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,662. The firm has a market cap of $733.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.53. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

