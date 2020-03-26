Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $45.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. 3,187,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

