Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives $67.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

PVAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of PVAC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. 1,459,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,536. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

