Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Trading Up 7.5%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.84, approximately 39,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,151,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on PS shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,328. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 71.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 109,363 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.