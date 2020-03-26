Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Danaher stock traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,842. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

