ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading Up 15.8% Following Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)’s share price were up 15.8% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $41.52, approximately 647,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,572,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63.
About ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.
