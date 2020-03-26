PUBLISH Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $284,654.19 and $23,263.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.02561421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

