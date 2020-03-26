Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $76.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of RGNX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 456,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,343. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regenxbio will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

