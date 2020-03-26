Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have commented on MCRB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. 259,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

