Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)’s stock price rose 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $12.30, approximately 20,615 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 477,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 53,526 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $498,862.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $629,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peteka acquired 8,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit