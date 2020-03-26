Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Trading 13.8% Higher

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.15 and last traded at $102.73, 165,086 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,771,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

