Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $9.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.66. 5,268,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,842. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

