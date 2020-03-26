Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Shares of CSCO traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.58. 38,464,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,812,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

