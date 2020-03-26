Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.77.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.94. 12,537,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,524,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $109.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

