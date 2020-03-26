Verge Price Up 6% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Binance, Bitbns and Coindeal. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 6% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $40.89 million and approximately $524,143.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00601081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000917 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007860 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,218,404,743 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Crex24, Binance, Graviex, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

