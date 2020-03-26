Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $109.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,412,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $325.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128,612 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.