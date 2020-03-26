Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a price objective on the retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.
NYSE:WMT traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $109.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,412,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $325.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $128.08.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128,612 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
