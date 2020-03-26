Waves Hits Market Capitalization of $90.97 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Waves has a market capitalization of $90.97 million and $51.59 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00013267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, BCEX, LiteBit.eu and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,501,608 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, Exmo, Gate.io, Bitbns, Coinrail, Liqui, HitBTC, Kuna, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, BCEX, Tidex, Upbit, COSS, Indodax, Exrates, Bittrex, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

