WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

WPX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,349,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522,963. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,621,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 528,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,803 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,591,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 640,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

