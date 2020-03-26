Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 211.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.35% of Bio-Path worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 68,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 17.68. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

