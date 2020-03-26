Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport also reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marten Transport stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. 231,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,715. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 15.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.