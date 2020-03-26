Zacks: Analysts Set $15.00 Target Price for J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX)

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned J Alexanders an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J Alexanders by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 129,183 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J Alexanders by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in J Alexanders by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J Alexanders by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in J Alexanders by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JAX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. 106,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. J Alexanders has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). J Alexanders had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $63.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that J Alexanders will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

