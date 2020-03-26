Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 67,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,566. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $635.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

