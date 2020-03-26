Zacks: Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Brokerages predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,743 shares of company stock worth $361,743. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in PROS by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after buying an additional 665,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,772,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,142,000 after acquiring an additional 261,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 567.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 216,718 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PROS by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 476,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.15. 362,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. PROS has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $75.39.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

