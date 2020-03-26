Zacks: Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Retail Value an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Retail Value stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $12.15. 71,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,547. The stock has a market cap of $241.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.74 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 19.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 78.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 59.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

