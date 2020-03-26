Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 418.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZURN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 420 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 434 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 424 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 398.19.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

