$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 31.16%.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of CPRX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.77. 2,392,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,087. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

