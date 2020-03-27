$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Semtech reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,401. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Semtech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Semtech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. 656,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,512. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

