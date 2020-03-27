$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Crocs posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CROX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. 1,057,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

