181,208 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.26. 23,533,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit